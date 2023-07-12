Gold futures in the global market experienced a significant increase, nearing the $1950 per ounce mark during mid-Asia electronic trades today. This rise can be attributed to the weakness of the US dollar, which has supported commodities traded in dollars, as investors await the release of US inflation data. The decline in the dollar index to around 101 levels, down by 0.23% and reaching its lowest point since May 11, has made gold more affordable for holders of other currencies. Furthermore, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields have also decreased, reaching their lowest level in nearly a week.