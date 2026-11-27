By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday, as lingering inflation concerns and the market's growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again pressured the precious metal.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $3,566.99 per ounce by 1901 GMT. Prices briefly fell below the psychologically important $3,500 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.9% to $3,565.90.

"Spot gold is testing support around the mid-$3,000 region. Gold is unlikely to see a sustained rebound until markets sense that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Bybit.

"Bullion bulls are set to be kept on the back foot... But fresh risk-off events across global financial markets may support the precious metal, adding to persistent purchases from central banks."

Robust domestic demand is fuelling inflation in the US, with a measure of underlying price pressures in October posting its biggest year-over-year increase since late 2023, data showed on Wednesday. It reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

The Fed's first rate hike in three years was delivered in September.

While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, elevated rates can weigh on the non-yielding asset.

Given that risks exist, "it is likely too early to call a bottom in gold, and indeed in the precious metals complex," analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

"Long-term, however, the yellow metal along with the precious metals complex should see significant upside. Indeed, gold prices will likely start trending towards $5,000/oz in the latter part of next year, as investors muse about easing policy rates," they said.

HSBC on Thursday said continued equity market weakness puts gold at risk of breaking below $3,400 per ounce.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday on goods from 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $41.54 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $1,290.62 and palladium climbed 1.4% to $873.84 per ounce.

US markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.