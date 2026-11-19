By Vishak Mathew

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold sank over 3% to a more-than-one-year low on Wednesday as hawkish Federal Reserve signals raised expectations of higher interest rates, boosting the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold fell 3.2% to $3,726.19 per ounce by 2:30 p.m. ET (1530 GMT). It had hit its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session at $3,719.55 an ounce.

US gold futures settled 3.2% lower at $3,741.90.

Minutes of the Fed's October meeting showed officials saw a growing risk that they might need to intensify efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep interest rates steady for the moment.

"Gold won't find much relief from the Fed minutes as the overwhelming majority sees further hikes, with a couple broaching a 50bps move if inflation disappoints. Fed will hike until inflation turns, but it's not an emergency. Barring a quick reversal, today's damage suggests a probe of 3350-3450 in the coming weeks," independent analyst Tai Wong said.

The minutes echoed hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the Fed needs to get more aggressive in its response to inflation, and either approve a half-point hike in December or communicate a faster pace of rate increases in 2027.

On Tuesday, Fed officials John Williams and Alberto Musalem also signalled further rate hikes may be needed to curb inflation.

"We believe the selloff reflects mounting pressure from a strengthening US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of further monetary tightening," said Naeem Aslam, CIO, Zaye Capital Markets. [US/]

The dollar strengthened to a fresh 19-month high on Wednesday as hawkish commentary and recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month. [USD/]

Markets price in a 7.3% chance of a 50-basis-point Fed hike in December, versus 5.3% before the FOMC minutes came out.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver slipped 5% to $45.03 per ounce, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier.

Platinum dropped 4.1% to $1,370.70, after also hitting its lowest since September 2025 earlier. Palladium slid 2.2% to $949.