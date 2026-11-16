Gold edges higher as investors await Warsh remarks for rate signals

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday after last week's more-than-one-year low, as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for clues to the outlook for US interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,892.42 per ounce by 0050 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $3,895.60.

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* Bullion dropped 4.5% last week, pressured by rising oil prices that fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations of higher for longer interest rates.

* US producer prices rose further in October, posting the biggest annual gain in four years and reinforcing expectations that the Fed could continue raising rates after a widely expected hike next month.

* Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said on Sunday that inflation was still "running too hot" and that the central bank had "some work to do" to bring price pressures under control.

* Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Friday that, with the economy growing and the labour market stabilised, he was taking his policy cues from inflation, remarks that suggested support for further rate hikes.

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* Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Friday tighter monetary policy was coming because of high inflation, indicating rates may need to rise more than she had previously expected.

* Markets see a 94% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 6%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

* Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

* Market participants now await comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh later in the day, along with minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday.

* Iran and its allies ramped up pressure on the US and allied Gulf states on two fronts on Sunday, with Saudi-backed forces retreating in their battle against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and Iran itself firing drones at US bases in Bahrain.

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* Elsewhere, India's gold market stayed firm last week as lower domestic prices drew festive buying, while demand in top consumer China remained subdued. [GOL/AS]

* Silver demand is expected to fall by 5% in 2026 due to weaker jewellery demand and lower consumption in solar cells, where high prices have accelerated substitution, research showed.

* Among other metals, spot silver was up 0.2% at $48.80 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $1,497.12 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,001.40.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY, October

0200 China Retail Sales YY, October

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area, October

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY, October

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total, October

N/A UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY, November

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(Reporting by Sukanya Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)