Gold falls 2% as Middle East tensions fuel inflation fears, rate-hike bets

By Noel John

July 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 2% on Thursday, retreating from the previous session's two-week high, as the Middle East conflict drove up energy prices, fuelling inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations of hikes in interest rates.

Spot gold was down 2.1% at $4,043.14 per ounce by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), having hit its highest level since July 7 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled around 2.5% lower at $4,050.20.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.3%, making greenback-priced bullion expensive for buyers overseas, while yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to a more than one-year high. [USD/] [US/]

"The higher crude oil prices are pushing up bond yields on the notions that central banks will not be able to lower their interest rates because of problematic inflation, and rising bond yields are the enemy of gold and silver market bulls because gold and silver carry no yield," said Jim Wyckoff, a market analyst at American Gold Exchange.

Brent crude prices hit $100 a barrel for the first time since late May after Yemen's Houthis said they struck two Saudi oil tankers, raising fears that disruption to global oil supplies could spread beyond the Strait of Hormuz. [O/R]

Elevated oil prices have been weighing on gold prices as they raise expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates, which tends to diminish the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and Chair Kevin Warsh's comments following the central bank's two-day policy meeting next week.

Traders are pricing in about an 83% chance of a Fed rate hike in September, up from 68% on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. [FEDWATCH]

"The marketplace expects no change in interest rates (next week), maybe a hawkish lean on the rhetoric. But if the Fed would happen to lean surprisingly dovish or surprisingly hawkish the markets would react," Wyckoff said.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 3.8% to $57.44 per ounce, platinum fell 3.3% to $1,590.58, and palladium dipped 2.7% to $1,256.50.