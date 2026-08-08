Gold hits seven-week high as weak US jobs data dents rate hike bets

* US July nonfarm payrolls -23,000 vs 80,000 estimate

* US rate futures cut chances of September rate hike

* Silver, platinum and palladium head for weekly gains

By Sukanya Mitra and Swati Verma

Aug 7 - Gold surged on Friday, hitting its highest in seven weeks, after an unexpected drop in U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July dashed rate-hike hopes and set bullion on course for its best week in seven months.

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Spot gold jumped 2.3% to $4,336.02 per ounce by 2:42 p.m. EDT , having risen more than 3% to its highest since June 17.

Bullion is set to post its largest weekly rise since January 19, with prices gaining more than 7% so far this week. U.S. gold futures climbed 2.3% to settle at $4,399.70. Nonfarm payrolls in the United States decreased by 23,000 jobs last month after a downwardly revised 20,000 increase in June, the U.S. labor department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 80,000 jobs.

"The weaker-than-expected jobs data presents a scenario where the Fed is going to be less likely to raise interest rates at its next meeting," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

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Declining energy prices and a potentially reduced likelihood of U.S. interest rate increase portend to a weaker dollar and stronger gold prices, Meger said. The rate futures market has now priced in a 43.9% chance of Fed tightening in September, compared with 57% before the jobs report, according to LSEG data. The probability that the Fed will hold rates next month rose to 56.1% versus 43.2% just before the data release.

Lower interest rates make gold more attractive relative to yield-bearing assets as bullion does not generate interest. UBS expects gold prices to climb to $5,000 per ounce in the first half of 2027, it said in a note on Friday. On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he believed the war with Iran would be over soon.

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Among other metals, spot silver gained 3% to $63.29 per ounce, platinum firmed 1.1% to $1,747.60, and palladium rose 0.8% to $1,381.61. All three metals were headed for weekly gains.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.