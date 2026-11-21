(Bloomberg) -- Gold slid for a fifth day — notching its biggest weekly decline since March — as a hawkish Federal Reserve signaled more interest-rate hikes and a rout in AI stocks spurred selling across metals markets.

Bullion tumbled, trading near $3,500 an ounce Friday, and lost nearly 9% this week, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025. Silver has fallen over 15% in the past five sessions.

The sharp rout in gold has decisively broken below $4,000 an ounce, a level some investors believed would provide a floor for bullion, with support from central-bank purchases and other dip-buyers.

The severity of gold’s slide has been difficult to attribute to any visible seller. Bullion holdings in popular exchange-traded funds have mostly risen since the summer, while speculators on the Comex futures exchange have not aggressively shed bullish positions.

“We see remarkably limited evidence of large-scale outflows in gold,” Daniel Ghali, head of metals strategy at Deutsche Bank AG, wrote in a note. Instead, gold’s price swings are down to a “liquidity vacuum,” as buyers step back from the market with “limited observable flows feeding the steep price action,” he wrote.

Bullion prices have lost about a third of their value since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs stoked inflation and pushed expectations for rate cuts further into the future. The precious metal has also been caught up in a technology stock rout, with global equities posting their longest losing streak in more than three years on concerns around the artificial intelligence trade.

At TD Securities, analysts including Ryan McKay say the decline has been exacerbated by investors unwinding elevated positions on the Shanghai futures exchange and in Chinese ETFs.

“While gold is caught up in aggressive risk-off selling driven by the reduced AI optimism and hawkish Fed path that is currently priced in, these dynamics also reinforce the gold market’s fear of equity weakness, spiraling interest expense, stagflation and fiscal dominance,” TD analysts wrote. “These concerns remain core longer-term upside drivers for the yellow metal.”

Elsewhere, a slew of hawkish comments from Fed officials continued to weigh on gold, which generally suffers when borrowing costs rise as it doesn’t pay interest.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said on Friday the US central bank urgently needs to raise interest rates to bring down inflation. Her remarks followed Governor Christopher Waller, who on Wednesday repeated his view that the Fed may need to consider a half-percentage-point hike at its December gathering, rather than the quarter-point increase markets expect.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy has kept Treasury yields elevated, with 10-year borrowing costs hovering around 5%. Globally, investors are betting that major central banks, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, will keep rates largely unchanged for years once they’ve finished hiking at the end of 2027.

Spot gold fell 2.4% to $3,538.49 an ounce. Silver dropped 4.2% to $41.16 an ounce, after sinking nearly 5% in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also fell.

--With assistance from Robin Paxton and Sybilla Gross.

(A previous version of this story corrected direction of interest-rate move in first paragraph.)

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