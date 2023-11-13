Gold may underperform equities during Samvat 2080 after outperforming in the previous year led by geopolitical risks
Stock market today: While precious metals Gold and Silver gave returns of more than 21 and 29% during Samvat 2079, the upside hinges on un predictable geopolitical developments. Comparatively strong domestic economic growth outlook, peaking interest rates keeps analysts positive on equity returns
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message