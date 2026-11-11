Gold or Silver? Which investment will offer higher returns after rates correction? What experts say; key levels to watch

Gold and silver prices staged a recovery on Wednesday, 11 November, after a sharp correction in the previous session, with silver leading the rebound on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold futures closed at ₹1,41,450 per 10 grams, up 0.66%, while silver futures gained 2.47% to ₹1,87,081 per kg.

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The rebound comes after both precious metals experienced steep corrections from their January highs, prompting investors to reassess their relative attractiveness. While gold continues to offer the appeal of a safe-haven asset and portfolio diversification, silver's relatively sharper decline has improved its valuation appeal, even as its higher volatility makes it a riskier investment.

So, after the recent correction, which metal offers a better opportunity for investors? Commodity experts believe gold should remain the core allocation for investors seeking stability and capital preservation, while silver could offer higher returns over the longer term, albeit with greater price swings. They also recommend staggered buying rather than attempting to time the market bottom.

Gold vs silver: What should investors do? Experts weigh in Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, said gold remains the preferred investment choice after the recent correction for investors looking for stability, capital preservation and portfolio diversification. Silver, meanwhile, offers relatively higher upside potential but comes with greater volatility.

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She said gold's stronger safe-haven appeal, deeper liquidity and diversified demand base make it a more reliable hedge against geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. Silver's industrial demand from solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles provides long-term growth potential, but also makes the metal more sensitive to global economic conditions and cyclical demand.

More noted that silver's correction of nearly 60% from its January 2026 peak to its low, along with the gold-to-silver ratio hovering around 77–80, suggests that silver is relatively undervalued compared with gold. This could improve its risk-reward profile for long-term investors, although further volatility cannot be ruled out.

From an investment perspective, she recommends keeping gold as the core allocation for conservative investors, while treating silver as a higher-risk, higher-return opportunity for those with a longer investment horizon. A staggered buying strategy across both metals, with a higher allocation to gold and a smaller exposure to silver, would be prudent, she added.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said both metals have corrected sharply from their January peaks, with gold down around 28% and silver nearly 50%. In October alone, gold declined about 7%, while silver fell around 20%.

He highlighted the difference in their price behaviour, noting that silver tends to experience sharper movements than gold, both during declines and recoveries.

Arora said both metals are being influenced by global factors such as US interest rates, dollar strength and inflation expectations. The US Federal Reserve's October rate decision, in which two members voted for a rate hike, and growing market expectations of a possible hike in December have added pressure on precious metals. Higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar generally weigh on gold and silver by reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets.

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Crude oil prices above $100 per barrel have also added to inflation concerns and reinforced fears of further monetary tightening, he said. Silver, however, has an additional demand driver in the form of industrial consumption, particularly from solar panels and electronics, making it more sensitive to concerns about global economic growth.

Of the two metals, Arora sees gold as the better investment opportunity at present, given its relative stability and continued investor interest during price declines. He pointed to gold ETF inflows between January and September that had already exceeded the total recorded in 2025.

Although silver has become cheaper following its sharp correction, its volatility makes it unsuitable as a large portfolio allocation for most investors. He recommended keeping silver exposure relatively small and adopting a staggered buying strategy.

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MCX gold and silver: Key support levels to watch On the technical front, Arora identified ₹1,38,250 as an important support level for MCX gold and ₹1,78,800 for silver.

Investors should watch how both metals behave around these levels amid continued uncertainty over global interest rates, the US dollar and industrial demand. Given the sharp corrections and volatility, experts favour gradual accumulation over aggressive buying at current levels.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.