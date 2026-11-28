* Gold pares gains after jumping over 3% earlier in the session

* Spot silver up nearly 5%, off $38.18/oz lows hit on Wednesday

* Gold, silver, platinum eye first weekly gain in three weeks

(Updates prices)

By Sherin Sans

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Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold pared gains on Friday as a firm US dollar, rising Treasury yields and a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook kept investors cautious, but bullion remained on track for its first weekly gain in three as bargain-buying lifted prices from a 15-month low hit earlier this week.

Spot gold rose 2.1% to $3,639.61 per ounce by 2:01 p.m. ET (1901 GMT), having risen more than 3% earlier in the session. The metal was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 3% after posting losses in the previous two weeks.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.9% to $3,637.60 per ounce.

"This recent bounce looks more like short-covering/profit-taking than a change in trend. The Fed is still hiking, real yields are high and the dollar is near multi-month highs. Until one of those shifts, rallies toward $3,750–$3,800 could attract sellers," said Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital.

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The dollar was still close to its highest level in 22 months, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose and was off its recent lows.

Gold fell to its lowest level since late August 2025, at $3,426.35 per ounce, on Wednesday after strong US inflation data boosted expectations that the Fed will keep raising interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

"A return to $5,000 is possible, but not in the first half of the year. Gold needs the Fed to stop hiking and the dollar to roll over. If that happens by mid-2027, a recovery toward $4,500 is realistic," Vawda added.

Rising interest rates diminish gold's appeal by boosting returns on competing interest-bearing assets.

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Meanwhile, physical gold demand in key Asian hubs improved this week, with jewellery and investment buying picking up in India, while strong retail purchases in China kept local premiums firm.

Spot silver climbed 4.7% to $43.44 per ounce, platinum gained 2.3% to $1,319.96 per ounce and palladium rose 1.8% to $889.01.

All three metals were poised for weekly gains.

(Reporting by Sherin Sans in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Deepa Babington and Nia Williams)