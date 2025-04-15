Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 15

Gold prices in your city today, April 15: Uncertainity over Donald Trump's tariff policy continues to pump up prices of precious metals, as investors seek safe haven investing options to secure their portfolio against volatile markets.

Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs and fears over looming recession has increased multi-commodity exchange (MCX) Gold June 5 contracts up 0.16 per cent at ₹93,397 per 10 grams around 9:10 am. Gold rates have jumped 5 per cent in the domestic spot market in April so far.

Gold MCX prices at 10.35 am on April 15, stood at ₹93,383 per 10 grams, up by ₹131/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by ₹18/kg, to ₹94,888/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.40 am on April 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,736/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹95,290/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.10 am on April 15, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 15 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 15 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 93,380/10 gm.

93,380/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 93,530/10 gm.

93,530/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,130/kg.

95,130/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,290/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 15 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 93,590/10 gm.

93,590/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 93,530/10 gm.

93,530/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,340/kg.

95,340/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 15 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 93,200/10 gm.

93,200/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 93,530/10 gm.

93,530/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 94,940/kg.

94,940/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,290/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 15 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 93,470/10 gm.

93,470/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 93,530/10 gm.

93,530/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,210/kg.

95,210/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,290/kg.