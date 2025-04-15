Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 15

Gold price today in your city: Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 15.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published15 Apr 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Check the latest gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 15. (Image: Pixabay)

Gold prices in your city today, April 15: Uncertainity over Donald Trump's tariff policy continues to pump up prices of precious metals, as investors seek safe haven investing options to secure their portfolio against volatile markets.

Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs and fears over looming recession has increased multi-commodity exchange (MCX) Gold June 5 contracts up 0.16 per cent at 93,397 per 10 grams around 9:10 am. Gold rates have jumped 5 per cent in the domestic spot market in April so far.

Gold MCX prices at 10.35 am on April 15, stood at 93,383 per 10 grams, up by 131/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by 18/kg, to 94,888/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 93,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.40 am on April 15. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 85,736/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 95,290/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.10 am on April 15, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 15 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai93,380/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,130/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai93,590/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,340/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata93,200/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 94,940/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad93,470/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95,210/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru93,340/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95,110/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 95,290/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 15

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi93,110/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 93,530/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 94,880/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 95,290/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 10:40 AM IST
