According to commodity experts, gold price in the international market is facing resistance at $1,800 to $1,805 per ounce levels and it has immediate support at $1,770 levels. They said that in the recent few trade sessions, gold price in the international market is oscillating in this $30 range of $1,770 to $1,800. Bullish or bearish trend in the gold price in immediate short-term can be decided on breakage of the either side of the range. However, they maintained that overall trend for gold price is bullish and any 3-4 per cent dip in the precious metal price should be seen as a buying opportunity.

