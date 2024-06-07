Gold prices are sky-high. Will gold miners follow?

Gold miners aren’t shining in the same way as the precious metal they dig up. Could predictions of an eye-watering rally in prices ahead change that?
While gold prices are already 20% higher than a year ago, after a record-breaking rally, a benchmark gold-mining index is up by just half that.
It isn’t unusual for gold stocks to lag behind gains in bullion prices—the costs and other variables involved in mining the metal make equities a riskier bet than the metal itself.
Still, some analysts are becoming more optimistic about the outlook for gold stocks as they forecast even higher metal prices that could gift miners a huge bump in margins at a time when most have been struggling to contain cost inflation.
UBS envisages gold reaching $2,800 a troy ounce before the end of 2025. Citi projects gold at $3,000 an ounce within that time.
Gold now sells for roughly $2,380 an ounce, up from about $1,800 an ounce 18 months ago.
In recent times, investors have been wary about whether some miners will be able to dig up as much gold as they plan at the cost they say they can, which has weighed on stock prices.
In Australia, the world’s top source of gold after China and Russia, miners have faced operational challenges, including heavy rainfall. One analyst said it would take a “heroic" effort from most operations run by Evolution Mining, for example, to achieve guidance that company provided to the market for the year through June.
However, risks to miners’ production and costs pale in comparison to the prospect of a gold price like $2,800 an ounce, UBS analyst Levi Spry said in a note this week.
Spry raised price targets across the clutch of Australian gold stocks he watches, all of which he recommends investors buy, including Evolution. He upgraded his recommendation on Regis Resources to buy from sell.
A structural shift in gold prices is under way, Spry said, rooted in strong demand from central banks as well as small investors, who have been buying bars and coins because of concerns about war and the economy.
He isn’t alone in taking a shine to gold-mining stocks. RBC Capital Markets recently hoisted targets on several gold producers’ shares after hiking its own price forecasts for the precious metal. Sydney-based analysts for the bank said Australian gold equities “have underperformed their leverage to the commodity" and that there could be an opportunity for investors to profit.
Margins are already near all-time highs at today’s prices. Industry costs, while at a record, averaged $1,342 an ounce in the final quarter of 2023, according to the World Gold Council, a trade association.
Yet there are still plenty of reasons to think sluggish gold stocks won’t keep pace even if metal prices shoot to new highs.
For one, the growth in gold exchange-traded funds has made it easier for investors to get direct gold-market exposure, potentially lessening the need to bet via stocks, said London-based analysts at Liberum. Gold mines are also now significantly less productive than they were roughly two decades ago, undermining equity returns, they said.
Cost inflation following the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a big role in decoupling gold stocks from the gold price, according to Tom Palmer, chief executive of Denver-based Newmont, the world’s biggest gold miner. Newmont shares are up roughly 1% from a year ago.
“You’ve seen the gold-industry cost curve climb $200-$300 an ounce, and I think gold equities are in the doldrums because investors are saying: ‘Can gold companies generate the free cash flow necessary to run their business, to reinvest back in the business and to deliver returns?’" Palmer said at an industry event on Thursday.
And so, for many, ETFs and the precious metal itself have become fundamentally more appealing, he said.
Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com