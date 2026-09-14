Gold prices dip as oil-driven inflation concerns weigh

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as a rally in oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.5% at $4,327.80 an ounce by 0119 GMT after posting a third consecutive weekly decline on Friday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell nearly 1% to $4,368.60.

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* Traders are pricing in about an 86% chance of a U.S. rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting on September 15-16, up from about 67% prior to inflation data last week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

* U.S. consumer prices accelerated in August, while a key measure of underlying inflation posted its largest increase in four months, data on Friday showed, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates this week.

* Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates tend to diminish non-yielding bullion's appeal to investors.

* Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Monday after fresh Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf compounded supply concerns following the closure of a key Saudi oil pipeline.

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* Middle East diplomacy appeared to falter after a meeting between Iran and other Gulf states was postponed.

* Goldman Sachs saidon Friday it still sees upside risk to its forecast for gold to reach $4,900 an ounce by the end of 2026, although it expects price volatility to remain elevated.

* Elsewhere, two European Central Bank policymakers left the door open to further rate hikes if conflict-driven increases in energy prices feed through to broader inflation in the euro zone.

* Among other metals, spot silver slipped 1.1% to $63.75 per ounce on Monday, platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,782.50, and palladium slid 0.7% to $1,290.36.

(Reporting by Sukanya Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)