Gold prices down 9,500 from record highs after sharp fall in two days

“Gold has been under pressure after Fed signalled more aggressive stance and pushed the dollar higher. Moving forward all eyes will be on payroll data coming this week. Technically on daily charts Gold is on bearish state but further weakness is only expected below $1,777 and on the contrary side if prices sustains above $1,803 then we may witness Bulls coming back in picture. Technically, for intra-day if prices sustains above $1,790 then we may witness $1,798 and $1,800 kind of levels," said Vidit Garg, director of MyGoldKart.