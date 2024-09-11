What the gold rally says about market uncertainty
Summary
- Gold prices reached all-time highs last month despite declining inflation and strong equities. Somewhere, the contrarian surge indicates the underlying market uncertainty and investor anxiety.
Gold is the ultimate contrarian asset. It hedges against inflation, protects from risk and has a low correlation with equity. Yet, last month, gold prices surged to an all-time high of $2,530 per troy ounce, defying expectations amid declining inflation and strong equity markets. This unusual rally reflects the complex mix of factors driving gold demand. Since gold doesn’t pay coupons or dividends, the opportunity cost of holding it plays a critical role in returns, primarily influenced by shifts in interest and exchange rates.