What the gold rally says about market uncertainty

Debased currencies

The increase in money supply in advanced economies, which started with quantitative easing, continued via fiscal support during the pandemic, and culminated in high inflation and rising sovereign debt. Collectively, this has led to a loss of value in fiat currencies. Flipping the unit of measurement to gold shows the extent of currency debasement. In terms of gold, the dollar’s value in August 2024 was merely 11.5% of its value in January 2000; the Swiss franc was marginally better at 21.3%.