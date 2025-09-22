Your gold investment is soaring. So why are retailers struggling?

Why would jewellers go for GMLs? Compared to using cash from its accounts, GMLs are a no-brainer – they free up cash. But that can be achieved with regular loans too. What’s special about GMLs? GMLs not only cut out a step in the process as the jeweller gets gold directly, but they also come at lower interest rates. GMLs are typically of shorter tenures, and the lender has greater control over the collateral in such loans, resulting in higher cost-effectiveness for the jeweller.