Gold prices on Wednesday: Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 12

Gold prices today: The yellow metal rates rose during the early trading hours on 12 November, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December.

On Wednesday, 12 November, MCX Gold December futures increased by 0.05% at ₹1,23,970 per 10 grams around 10:10 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.5% at ₹1,55,460 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,24,460/10 gm at 10:10 am on 12 November, and 22-carat gold at ₹114,088/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹156,040/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold's growth over the years In the last 20 years, gold prices soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

City 24 karat gold rate (in rupees) 22 karat gold rate (in rupees) Mumbai 1,24,240 1,13,887 Pune 1,24,190 1,13,841 New Delhi 1,23,980 1,13,648 Kolkata 1,24,030 1,13,694 Ahmedabad 1,24,360 1,13,997 Bengaluru 1,24,400 1,14,033 Hyderabad 1,24,500 1,14,125 Chennai 1,24,660 1,14,272

