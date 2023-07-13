Gold prices surge as US dollar weakens - Check latest updates on spot gold, gold futures, and silver markets2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Gold prices in Delhi rose by ₹400 to ₹60,100/10 grams due to strong global trends. Silver prices also increased by ₹357 to ₹73,903/kg.
Gold prices in the Delhi increased by ₹400 to ₹60,100 per 10 grams on Thursday, owing to strong worldwide trends. The last trade saw the precious metal close at ₹59,700 per 10 grams. Silver prices rose by ₹357 to ₹73,903 per kilogram.
