Gold futures traded well, having risen more than 1%, or $24, in the previous session. The rise occurred when the US dollar fell to its lowest level in almost a year as a result of disappointing CPI statistics, raising predictions that the Federal Reserve will only raise interest rates once this year. The weakening of the dollar and the prospect of more cautious monetary policy have increased the attraction of gold as a safe-haven investment. The US dollar index was recently trading at 100.10, a 0.10% decrease. It fell to a more than one-year low yesterday after statistics suggested a slowing in the increase of US consumer prices in June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}