Gold prices today: Check 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 7

Gold prices today: The yellow metal rates rose during the early trading hours on 7 November, supported by positive global cues and the dollar's decline against its peers. The decline in the greenback made gold more attractive to investors.

On Friday, November 7, MCX Gold December futures increased by 0.2% at ₹1,20,850 per 10 grams around 9:45 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.75% at ₹1,48,175 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,21,260/10 gm at 9:46 am on November 7, and 22-carat gold at ₹111,155/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹148,670/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold's growth over the years In the last 20 years, gold prices soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

City 24 karat gold rate (in rupees) 22 karat gold rate (in rupees) Mumbai 121,120 111,027 Pune 121,120 111,027 New Delhi 120,910 110,834 Kolkata 120,960 110,880 Ahmedabad 121,280 111,173 Bengaluru 121,220 111,118 Hyderabad 121,320 111,210 Chennai 121,480 111,357

