Gold prices today: Check 24 karat, 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 7

Eshita Gain
Published7 Nov 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Gold prices today, November 7
Gold prices today, November 7

Gold prices today: The yellow metal rates rose during the early trading hours on 7 November, supported by positive global cues and the dollar's decline against its peers. The decline in the greenback made gold more attractive to investors.

On Friday, November 7, MCX Gold December futures increased by 0.2% at 1,20,850 per 10 grams around 9:45 am, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 0.75% at 1,48,175 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were 1,21,260/10 gm at 9:46 am on November 7, and 22-carat gold at 111,155/10 gms. Silver prices were at 148,670/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold's growth over the years

In the last 20 years, gold prices soared by 1,200%, from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

City24 karat gold rate (in rupees)22 karat gold rate (in rupees)
Mumbai121,120111,027
Pune121,120111,027
New Delhi120,910110,834
Kolkata120,960110,880
Ahmedabad121,280111,173
Bengaluru121,220111,118
Hyderabad121,320111,210
Chennai121,480111,357

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— 1,21,120/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 1,11,027/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,20,929/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,48,500/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,48,500/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Pune— 1,21,120/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Pune— 1,11,027/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Pune — 1,20,915/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Pune— 1,47,930/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune — 148,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,20,900/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— 1,10,825/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,20,915/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,48,170/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,48,170/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 1,20,980/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 1,10,898/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,20,950/10 gm.

  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,48,250/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,48,250/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,21,310/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 1,11,201/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — 1,20,950/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— 1,48,650/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — 1,48,650/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,21,240/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 1,11,137/10 gm.
  • MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — 1,20,950/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,48,570/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,48,570/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— 1,21,330/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— 1,11,219/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,20,946.00/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,48,680/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,48,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — November 7

  • 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,21,490/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Chennai— 1,11,366/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,20,946.00/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,48,880/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,48,880/kg.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.

