Gold prices today: Check 24 karat and 22 karat rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities on November 13

Gold prices today: The precious yellow metal rates rose during trading hours on 13 November, due to a decline in the US dollar after lawmakers passed a temporary funding bill to end the federal government shutdown. The decline in the greenback made gold more attractive to investors.

Advertisement

On Thursday, November 13, MCX Gold December futures increased by 0.55% at ₹1,27,166 per 10 grams around 1:03 pm, while MCX Silver December contracts rose 1.83% at ₹1,65,050 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,27,490/10 gm at 1:08 pm on November 13, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,16,866/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,65,230/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How much did gold grow over the years? In the last 20 years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement

Also Read | RBI’s new gold loan norms force lenders to wind down repledged portfolios

Here are today's gold rates for major Indian cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

City 22 karat gold rate (in rupees) 24 karat gold rate (in rupees) Mumbai 1,27,260 1,16,655 Pune 1,27,260 1,16,655 New Delhi 1,27,040 1,16,453 Kolkata 1,27,090 1,16,499 Ahmedabad 1,27,430 1,16,811 Bengaluru 1,27,360 1,16,747 Hyderabad 1,27,460 1,16,838 Chennai 1,27,630 1,16,994

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹1,27,260/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,16,655/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹126,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,64,930/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,64,930/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹1,27,260/10 gm.

Advertisement

22 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹1,16,655/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Pune — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,64,930/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune — ₹1,64,930/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,27,040/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,16,453/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,64,650/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,64,650/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,27,090/10 gm.

Advertisement

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,16,499/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,64,720/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,64,720/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,27,430/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,16,811/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,65,150/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,65,150/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,27,360/10 gm.

Advertisement

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,747/10 gm.

MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,65,060/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,65,060/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,27,460/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,16,838/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,65,190/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,65,190/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 13 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,27,630/10 gm.

Advertisement

22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,16,994/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,26,991/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,65,410/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,65,410/kg.