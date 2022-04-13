Gold prices today fall, a day after jumping 700 per 10 gram

Gold and silver prices were steady today after a strong jump in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures dipped slightly to ₹52,843 per 10 gram while silver was flat at ₹68,817 per kg. In the previous session, gold had jumped 1.3% while silver 2.2%, tracking a jump in international prices. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹52,620–52,380, while resistance is at ₹53,120–53,330, according to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities. Silver has support at ₹68,350- 67,980 while resistance is at Rs69,100–69,440, he added.

