Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 13

Gold prices in your city today, April 13: Financial markets have been gripped by the Trump administration’s constant back-and-forth tariff plan. Investors are turning to safe-haven commodities like gold and silver to diversify and protect their portfolios.
MCX gold prices were at ₹93,887 per 10 grams on April 13 at 6:26 am, up ₹142, or 0.15 per cent, while the MCX silver prices experienced a 0.02 per cent increase or ₹14 to ₹94,300per kg, as per data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).
Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94, 020 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86, 185 per 10 grams, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Silver was priced at ₹94,300 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6:35 am on April 13, according to the IBA.
Here's a glimpse at the gold and silver prices in major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi:
Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹93,680/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹93,887/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹94,330/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹94,300/kg.
Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹95, 670/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,670 /10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹94,490/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹94,300/kg.
Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹93,990/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹93,887/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹94,640/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹94,300/kg.
Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹94, 120/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹92,090/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹94,760/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹94,300/kg.
Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹93,720/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹93,887/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹94,360/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹94,300/kg.
Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹93,920/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹93,887/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,560/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,300/kg.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
