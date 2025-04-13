Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 13

Gold prices in your city today, April 13: Financial markets have been gripped by the Trump administration’s constant back-and-forth tariff plan. Investors are turning to safe-haven commodities like gold and silver to diversify and protect their portfolios.

MCX gold prices were at ₹93,887 per 10 grams on April 13 at 6:26 am, up ₹142, or 0.15 per cent, while the MCX silver prices experienced a 0.02 per cent increase or ₹14 to ₹94,300per kg, as per data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94, 020 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86, 185 per 10 grams, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Silver was priced at ₹94,300 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6:35 am on April 13, according to the IBA.

Here's a glimpse at the gold and silver prices in major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi:

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 13 Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹93,680/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹93,887/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹94,330/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 13 Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹95, 670/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,670 /10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹94,490/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 13 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹93,990/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹93,887/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹94,640/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 13 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹94, 120/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹92,090/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹94,760/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 13 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹93,720/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹93,887/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹94,360/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 13 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹93,920/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹93,887/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,560/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹94,300/kg.