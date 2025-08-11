Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 11

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 11: Gold rates fell significantly by 0.75% in the domestic futures market on Monday, August 11, due to profit booking at higher levels amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, August 11, MCX Gold October 3 contracts were priced at ₹1,01,034 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were down by 0.76% at ₹1,14,004 per kg at around 9:27 am today.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by as much as 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years.

Further, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. In the last 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by 668%.

Gold, silver prices today — August 11 The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at ₹1,01,034 per 10 grams at 9:27 am on August 11, and MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,004 per kg during the same time.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,090/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:05 am on August 11. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,580/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,144/ 10 gms (Silver 999 Fine), per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 11: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,930/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,967/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,15,280/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,101/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,01,730/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,01,949/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,050/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,14,967/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,01,750/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,967/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,14,980/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,01,010/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,967/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,400/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,14,101/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,01,090/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,970/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,510/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,14,122/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 11 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,01,220/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,01,967/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,640/kg.