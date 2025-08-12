Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 12

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 12: Gold rates fell slightly by 0.04% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, August 12, due to profit booking ahead of retail inflation data. Speculations that the end of the Russia-Ukraine war could be near also weighed on the yellow metal.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, August 12, MCX Gold October 3 contracts were priced at ₹1,00,279 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts rose by 0.26% at ₹1,13,585 per kg at around 9:47 am today.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by as much as 1200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years.

Further, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. In the last 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by 668%.

Advertisement

Gold, silver prices today — August 12 The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,279 per 10 grams at 9:47 am on August 12, and MCX silver prices were at ₹1,13,585 per kg during the same time.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,450/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:47 am on August 12. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹93,580/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,13,960/ kg (Silver 999 Fine), per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 12: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,260/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,295/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,13,750/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,13,530/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,13,590/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,120/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,13,640/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,13,880/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,410/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,286/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,13,970/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 12 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,246/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,090/kg.