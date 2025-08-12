Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 12

Check how much prices have changed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata on August 12

Eshita Gain
Published12 Aug 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 12
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 12 (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 12: Gold rates fell slightly by 0.04% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, August 12, due to profit booking ahead of retail inflation data. Speculations that the end of the Russia-Ukraine war could be near also weighed on the yellow metal.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, August 12, MCX Gold October 3 contracts were priced at 1,00,279 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts rose by 0.26% at 1,13,585 per kg at around 9:47 am today.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged by as much as 1200%, rising from 7,638 in 2005 to over 1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over the past 20 years, they have provided positive returns in 16 years.

Further, silver has demonstrated resilience, maintaining prices above 1 lakh per kilogram for the last three weeks. In the last 20 years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by 668%.

Advertisement

Gold, silver prices today — August 12

The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at 1,00,279 per 10 grams at 9:47 am on August 12, and MCX silver prices were at 1,13,585 per kg during the same time.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,00,450/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:47 am on August 12. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 93,580/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 1,13,960/ kg (Silver 999 Fine), per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 12: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 1,00,260/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 1,00,295/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 1,13,750/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,13,530/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 1,00,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 1,13,590/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 1,00,120/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 1,13,640/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 1,00,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 1,00,286/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 1,13,880/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 1,00,410/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 1,00,286/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 1,13,970/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,13,568/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 12

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 1,00,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 1,00,246/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 1,14,090/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,13,539/kg.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 12
Read Next Story