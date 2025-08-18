Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 18

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 18: Gold rates rose slightly by 0.19% in the domestic futures market on Monday, August 18, amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Monday, August 18, MCX Gold October 3 contracts were priced at ₹1,00,032 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts rose by 0.18% at ₹1,14,144 per kg at around 10:35 am today.

Gold, silver prices today — August 18 The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,032 per 10 grams at 10:35 am on August 18, and MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,144 per kg during the same time.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,200/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:36 am on August 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,850/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,14,610/ kg (Silver 999 Fine), per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 18: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewelers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹100,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹100,035/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,14,450/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,170/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,920/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹100,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,240/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,260/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹100,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,610/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata— ₹100,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,280/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,180/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,520/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,310/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,998/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,730/kg.