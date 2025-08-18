Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on August 18

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 18: Gold rates rose slightly by 0.19% in the domestic futures market on Monday, August 18, amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement

On Monday, August 18, MCX Gold October 3 contracts were priced at ₹1,00,032 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts rose by 0.18% at ₹1,14,144 per kg at around 10:35 am today.

Gold, silver prices today — August 18 The official website showed that the MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,032 per 10 grams at 10:35 am on August 18, and MCX silver prices were at ₹1,14,144 per kg during the same time.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,200/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:36 am on August 18. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,850/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,14,610/ kg (Silver 999 Fine), per the IBA website.

Advertisement

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 18: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewelers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹100,050/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹100,035/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,14,450/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,14,170/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,920/10 gm.

Advertisement

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹100,080/10 gm.

Also Read | Global markets face shaky week ahead as US pressure mounts on Ukraine

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,240/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,260/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹100,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,610/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata— ₹100,080/10 gm.

Advertisement

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,280/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,180/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,00,080/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,520/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,157/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 18 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,310/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,998/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,730/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,14,124/kg.



Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.