Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 22

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 22: Yellow metal prices dropped during early trade on Friday, 22 August, in the domestic futures market ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole today.

MCX Gold 3 October contracts were 0.11% down at ₹99,330 per 10 grams around 10:05 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver 5 September contracts were up 0.02% at ₹1,13,725 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Gold, silver prices today — August 22 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,530 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:05 am on 22 August, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,236 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,14,240 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 22: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 22 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,320/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,14,040/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,13,731/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 22 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,150/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,13,850/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,13,731/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 22 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹99,190/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,13,810/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,13,650/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 22 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,400/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,14,050/gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,13,650/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 22 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,480/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,14,140/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,13,650/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— August 22 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,610/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹99,276/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,14,290/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,13,650/kg.