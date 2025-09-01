Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 1

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 1: Yellow metal prices rose during early trade on Monday, September 1, in the domestic futures market, buoyed by healthy spot market demand, the dollar's weakness, expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September, and persisting uncertainties over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their impact on global economic growth.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts gained 0.97% at ₹105,830 per 10 grams around 9:16 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver November 28 contracts were up 1.83% at ₹1,23,847 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Gold, silver prices today — September 1 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,05,130 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:17 am on September 1, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹96,369 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,23,800 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 1- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 1 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹ 105,070/10 gm.

1,23,720/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,24,190/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 1 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹ 104,830/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,23,510/kg.

105,110/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 104,895/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,23,770/gm.

105,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 104,895/10 gm.