Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 1

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 1: Yellow metal prices rose during early trade on Monday, September 1, in the domestic futures market, buoyed by healthy spot market demand, the dollar's weakness, expectations of a US Fed rate cut in September, and persisting uncertainties over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their impact on global economic growth.
MCX Gold October 3 contracts gained 0.97% at ₹105,830 per 10 grams around 9:16 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver November 28 contracts were up 1.83% at ₹1,23,847 per kg at that time.
In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.
Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.
The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,05,130 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:17 am on September 1, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹96,369 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,23,800 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 1- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.