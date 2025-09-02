Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 2

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 2: Yellow metal prices rose during early trade on Tuesday, September 2, in the domestic futures market amid a softer dollar and growing expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts gained 0.44% at ₹105,250 per 10 grams around 9:00 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver December 5 contracts were up 0.27% at ₹1,24,998 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Gold, silver prices today — September 2 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,05,580 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:06 am on September 2, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹96,782 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,24,720 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 2- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.