Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 2

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 2: Yellow metal prices rose during early trade on Tuesday, September 2, in the domestic futures market amid a softer dollar and growing expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts gained 0.44% at ₹105,250 per 10 grams around 9:00 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver December 5 contracts were up 0.27% at ₹1,24,998 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Gold, silver prices today — September 2 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,05,580 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:06 am on September 2, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹96,782 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,24,720 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 2- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 2 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹ 105,390/10 gm.

105,390/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 105,245/10 gm.

105,245/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,24,490/kg.

1,24,490/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,24,955/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 2 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹ 105,170/10 gm.

105,170/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 105, 208/10 gm

105, 208/10 gm Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,24,799/kg.

1,24,799/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,24,189/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 2 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹ 105,210/10 gm.

105,210/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 105,208/10 gm.

105,208/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,24,170/kg.

1,24,170/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,24,799/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 2 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹ 105,440/10 gm.

105,440/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 105,208/10 gm.

105,208/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,24,440/gm.

1,24,440/gm. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,24,799/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 2 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹ 105,520/10 gm.

105,520/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 105,208/10 gm.

105,208/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,24,540/kg.

1,24,540/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,24,799/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— September 2 Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹ 105,690/10 gm.

105,690/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 105,241/10 gm.

105,241/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,24,750/kg.

1,24,750/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,24,845/kg. Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions