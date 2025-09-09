Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on September 9

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 9: Yellow metal prices rose during early trade on Tuesday, September 9, in the domestic futures market amid growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts gained 0.74% at ₹109,319 per 10 grams around 11:12 am. On the other hand, MCX Silver December 5 contracts were up 0.45% at ₹1,26,130 per kg at that time.

In terms of returns, gold prices have surged remarkably by 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). Over 20 years, gold has delivered positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), prices have grown by 31%, with record highs reaffirming its position among 2025’s top-performing assets and as a dependable hedge during market volatility.

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84%.

Gold, silver prices today — September 9 The 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,09,740 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:14 am on September 9, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹100,595 per 10 gms. Silver price today is at ₹1,26,070 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, September 9- Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 9 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹ 109,540/10 gm.

109,540/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 109,329/10 gm.

109,329/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹ 1,25,680/kg.

1,25,680/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,26,076/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 9 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹ 109,350/10 gm.

109,350/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 109, 329/10 gm

109, 329/10 gm Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹ 1,25,470/kg.

1,25,470/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,26,076/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 9 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹ 109,400/10 gm.

109,400/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 109,329/10 gm.

109,329/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹ 1,25,520/kg.

1,25,520/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,26,076/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 9 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹ 109,590/10 gm.

109,590/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 109,291/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹ 1,25,800/gm.

1,25,800/gm. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,26,097/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 9 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹ 109,680/10 gm.

109,680/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 109,291/10 gm.

109,291/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹ 1,25,900/kg.

1,25,900/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,26,097/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai— September 9 Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹ 109,820/10 gm.

109,820/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai— ₹ 109,291/10 gm.

109,291/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹ 1,26,070/kg.

1,26,070/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,26,097/kg.

