Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 11 March 2026

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal fell slightly on Wednesday amid mixed global signals, amid concerns about the US-Iran conflict.

On Wednesday, 11 March, MCX Gold April futures fell by 0.25% at ₹1,62,900 per 10 grams around 10:19 am, while MCX Silver May contracts declined by 0.67% at ₹2,76,000 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,63,440/10 gm at 10:20 am on 11 March, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,49,820/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹2,76,080/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

Gold's growth over the years Notably, in 2025, gold recorded its best bull run since 1979, surging over 75% and over the past 20 years, gold prices have jumped by 1,500%.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹1,63,140/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,49,545/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,62,800/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹2,75,580 /kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹2,75,580/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,62,790/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,49,224/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,62,800/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹2,75,300/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹2,75,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,63,380/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹149,765/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,62,800/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹2,76,270/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹2,76,270/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,63,290/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,49,683/10 gm.

MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,62,800 /10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹2,76,120/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹2,76,120/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,62,850/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,49,279/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,62,721/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹2,75,030/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹2,75,030/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,63,320/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,49,710/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,62,721/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹2,75,830/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹2,75,830/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 10 March 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,63,540/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,49,912/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,62,721/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹2,76,200/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹2,76,200/kg.