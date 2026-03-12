Gold Rate Today: Check the live prices of 22K, 24K and 18K gold on 12 March 2026

Gold Rate Today: Gold price in India edged lower on Thursday, tracking losses in the global bullion markets as a stronger US dollar and fading expectations of near-term interest rate cuts weighed on the international precious metal.

On Thursday, 12 March, MCX Gold April futures fell by 0.31% at ₹1,61,288 per 10 grams around 10:37 am, while MCX Silver May contracts were down by 0.5% at ₹2,67,150 per kg.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,61,940/10 gm at 10:40 am on 12 March, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,48,445/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹2,67,510/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How much have gold prices surged over the years? Gold recorded its best bull run since 1979 last year, surging more than 75%. Over the past two decades, the price of the yellow metal has jumped by 1,500%.

Over the same 20-year period, gold has delivered a compounded annual return of 15.6%, the highest among all asset classes, and multiplied investments by a remarkable 18.3 times.

Here are today's gold rates for major cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹1,61,750 /10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,48,271 /10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,61,398/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹2,67,020 /kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹2,67,020/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,61,470/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,48,014/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,61,398/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 2,66,560Rs /kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹2,66,560/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,61,960/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,48,463/10 gm

MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,61,398/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹2,67,380/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹2,67,380/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,63,350/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,49,738/10 gm.

MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,61,398 /10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹2,67,230/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹2,67,230 /kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,63,010/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,49,426/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,61,398 /10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹2,66,670/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹2,66,670/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,63,480/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,49,857 /10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,61,398 /10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹2,67,450/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹2,67,450/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 11 March 24 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,62,220/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,48,702/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,61,398/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹2,67,800/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹2,67,800/kg.