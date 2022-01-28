Gold rates drop 1,000 in 2 days, down near 1-month lows

“Supporting gold price today is a pause in US dollar yesterday. Gold edged up as US dollar index paused after rally to July 2020 highs. Also supporting price is increased geopolitical tensions, rising inflationary pressure and choppiness in equities. However, weighing on price are expectations of faster and aggressive rate hikes by Fed and strong US growth data. Gold has corrected after failing to sustain above $1850/oz and a drop below $1800/oz has further dented market sentiment. However, we may not see a sustained decline amid weaker risk sentiment," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

