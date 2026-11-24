(Bloomberg) -- Gold extended its rebound in a broad risk-on rally triggered by the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.

The precious metal rose as much as 4.3% to about $3,690 an ounce, following a near 9% drop last week to the lowest in more than a year. Copper, which has mostly traded in tandem with bets on the buildout of AI infrastructure, also rose sharply after the Nvidia announcement.

Bullion has fallen by around a third since the start of the US-Iran war in late February as higher energy costs fueled inflation and prompted central banks to raise rates. The metal dropped below $4,000 this month as cratering tech stocks pushed traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. That threshold was previously seen as a level of support for the metal.

Much of the recent selling in gold appears to have been concentrated in futures, according to UBS Group AG’s Joni Teves. Exchange-traded fund holdings, by contrast, have remained “remarkably steady,” she wrote in a note.

In China, signs of retail dip-buying have already emerged. Shops in Shenzhen’s Shuibei market, the epicenter of the country’s retail gold trade, were packed with people seeking to purchase jewelry, according to Song Jiangzhen, a researcher at Guangzhou Southern Gold Market Academy. The interest is “mostly driven by retail investors who see the current level as the floor,” he said.

Still, investors expect monetary policy to remain tight over the coming months, with a chorus of Fed officials voicing support for higher rates to combat sticky inflation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Fed risks jeopardizing the US economy by over-tightening in response to the latest inflation data. His prior attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs sent yields lower in August.

Traders will be looking to the mid-week release of the US personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred price gauge, for the next clues on the direction for monetary policy, followed by jobless claims and new home sales ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Any upside surprise would reinforce the case for more rate hikes and drive dollar strength, which would put additional pressure on gold.

Spot gold was 3.3% higher at $3,656.82 an ounce by 1:11 p.m. in New York. Silver advanced 5.4% at $43.37 an ounce, after tumbling almost 16% last week. Platinum and palladium also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added to gains after rising 0.6% last week.

Separately, base metal prices on the London Metal Exchange were up across the board excluding lead, with tin gaining the most, up 4.4% increase to $1,785 per ton.

The aluminum squeeze subjected industrial users who hold short positions against their inventory to heavy losses, and traders began a desperate hunt for metal that could be delivered into the LME to ease the squeeze. So far, deliveries have been minuscule, and LME spreads signal that the pain could last for months to come.

Three-month aluminum prices rose 1.3% to $2,862 per ton, with short-term price spreads expanding. The cash-to-three-month spread rose to a new record high on Monday at $403 a ton.

--With assistance from Jake Lloyd-Smith and Grace Asenov.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com