(Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded from its biggest weekly decline in eight months as a technology-stock rout pushed traders to seek haven assets, driving down US Treasury yields and the dollar.

Bullion rose as much as 2.6% to around $3,630 an ounce, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low. Treasuries rallied on Friday, with traders seeking safety as growing concerns about artificial intelligence spending rippled across markets and sent technology stocks plunging.

Following the selloff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned the Federal Reserve risks jeopardizing the US economy by overtightening in response to the latest inflation data. His prior attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs sent yields lower in August, which sparked a brief rally in gold.

Swaps traders have since pared their bets on a Fed rate hike in December as concerns grow that the financial market volatility may spill over to the broader economy. The policy-sensitive two-year yields ended 12 basis points lower on Friday, easing downward pressure on gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

The yellow metal has fallen by a around a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February as higher energy costs fueled inflation, prompting central banks to raise rates. It’s traded below the $4,000-an-ounce support level since Nov. 11, as cratering tech stocks pushed traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. A gauge of the dollar had also risen almost 2% in November before easing on Monday, which had made bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

“If history is any guide, the past 13 weeks’ crash in gold is most likely exhausted for now,” said Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault, a platform for retail investors to buy gold. The company has seen strong dip-buying demand emerge from investors, he added.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce at 10:14 a.m. in Singapore, while silver was up 1.9% at $41.92 after tumbling 15% the week before. Platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1% after rising 0.6% last week.

--With assistance from Jack Ryan.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com