Gold retreats on profit-taking after hitting two-month peak following inflation data

By Sukanya Mitra

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Thursday as investors locked in gains after prices climbed to two-month highs following U.S. inflation data that was in line with expectations, tempering expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

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Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,354.58 per ounce by 12:58 a.m EDT (1658 GMT). Prices touched their highest level since June 5 earlier in the session at $4,449.39.

U.S. gold futures dipped 1.1% to settle at $4,420.40.

"4,500 is a big resistance point for gold. We touched it twice and gold tumbled from that point, with traders being jittery close to the 4,500-level at the moment," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at StoneX.

The U.S. Producer Price Index was unchanged in July as a decline in goods prices offset a rise in services costs, indicating that inflationary pressures may persist.

The data followed Wednesday's consumer price report, which showed U.S. inflation rose 3.4% in the 12 months through July, down from 3.5% in June and in line with economists' expectations.

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Markets are now pricing a 35% chance of a rate hike at the September meeting, down from 40% immediately after the PPI data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. [FEDWATCH]

Fed policymakers are unlikely to feel the urgency to raise rates next month after inflation cooled for a second consecutive month.

On Wednesday, however, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reiteratedthe need to raise rates "right now".

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"(Gold) had a pretty solid 9% bump in a week behind Chinese and retail buying; seeing some profit-taking around 100 day moving average," independent analyst Tai Wong said.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined on Thursday as investors assessed prospects for weaker global demand this year amid supply disruptions.

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Separately, Bank of Korea held a $250 million stake in U.S.-listed gold ETF as of end of June, an SEC filing showed.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 1.2% to $64.51 per ounce, platinum dropped 2.4% to $1,715.54, and palladium slipped 3.9% to $1,316.28.

(Reporting by Sukanya Mitra and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Diti Pujara)