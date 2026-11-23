Mumbai: Some Indian fund managers are returning to gold and silver in their multi-asset funds, after trimming exposure in recent months, as a correction in prices and shifting expectations on US interest rates revive the case for precious metals.
Axis Mutual Fund has started adding to its gold and silver holdings and plans to increase allocations gradually. DSP Mutual Fund has begun reducing its underweight position in precious metals, while SBI Mutual Fund is also finding the two metals more attractive.