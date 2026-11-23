Mumbai: Some Indian fund managers are returning to gold and silver in their multi-asset funds, after trimming exposure in recent months, as a correction in prices and shifting expectations on US interest rates revive the case for precious metals.
Mumbai: Some Indian fund managers are returning to gold and silver in their multi-asset funds, after trimming exposure in recent months, as a correction in prices and shifting expectations on US interest rates revive the case for precious metals.
Axis Mutual Fund has started adding to its gold and silver holdings and plans to increase allocations gradually. DSP Mutual Fund has begun reducing its underweight position in precious metals, while SBI Mutual Fund is also finding the two metals more attractive.
Axis Mutual Fund has started adding to its gold and silver holdings and plans to increase allocations gradually. DSP Mutual Fund has begun reducing its underweight position in precious metals, while SBI Mutual Fund is also finding the two metals more attractive.
The renewed interest follows a steep sell-off. MCX spot gold has fallen 41% from its 29 January peak to ₹123,805 per 10 grams as of 20 November, while silver has dropped 59% to ₹152,674 per kg. The declines have erased a large part of the gains from the metals' sharp rally in recent years, making valuations more appealing. At the same time, fears that a slowdown driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) trade could push the Federal Reserve to pause its rate-tightening cycle have bolstered the outlook for both metals
“Until three weeks ago, the expectation was that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would deliver at least two more rate hikes. However, concerns about a possible slowdown driven by artificial intelligence (AI) could prompt the Fed to pause after one more hike and focus more on growth than inflation,” said Dinesh Balachandran, head of investments at SBI Mutual Fund.
“Such a shift would strengthen the case for precious metals, as gold and silver tend to benefit when central banks prioritise growth over inflation. Combined with the recent correction in prices, this has made us more interested in increasing our allocation to the two metals,” Balachandran said.
Exposure cut
The renewed interest follows a period in which multi-asset funds significantly reduced their commodity exposure.
Among the five largest multi-asset funds by assets under management, four reduced their net commodity exposure between December 2025 and October 2026, per Value Research. SBI Mutual Fund's exposure edged down from 10.4% to 10% during this period. Nippon India Mutual Fund made a sharper cut, bringing its exposure down from 17.2% to 9.5%. Kotak Mutual Fund reduced its allocation from 19% to 12.1%, while DSP Mutual Fund cut its exposure from 14.7% to 11%.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the largest player in the category, was the only exception. It increased its net commodity exposure from 9.6% in December 2025 to 12.6% in October 2026.
“Over the last few days, we have started adding more gold and silver to the Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund, and we currently plan to increase it gradually,” said Devang Shah, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.
DSP Mutual Fund, in a note to investors, said it had started reducing its underweight position in precious metals. The DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds was underweight on commodities. It has a 10% allocation to gold and almost no exposure to silver, compared with a 20% allocation to precious metals in its benchmark.
Strong dollar
A stronger dollar could offer an opportunity to increase allocations, DSP said in the note. “The US Dollar Index has risen slightly from its most recent lows and the dollar could provide us with the much needed 'crash' in precious metals prices which could allow our allocation to go up,” it said.
The two metals had posted sharp gains in 2025. MCX spot gold rose 74% during the calendar year, while silver gained 167%.
Carsten Menke, head of next-generation research at Julius Baer, said the firm maintained a constructive view on gold, with its outlook focused on the long-term prospect of a weaker US dollar, renewed concerns about US indebtedness and continued central bank gold buying. While these factors may have faded from the market's focus for now, they remain fundamental drivers, he added.