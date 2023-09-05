Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Monday at ₹ 59,347per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,384, and a low of ₹59,336. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05% per cent lower at ₹59364 per 10 grams.
