Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates
Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened slightly lower than Monday at ₹ 59,347per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,384, and a low of ₹59,336. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05% per cent lower at ₹59364 per 10 grams.
Gold price on Tuesday, September 5, stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat
24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 5 September in metro cities
Bangalore- Rs60220
Chennai- Rs60490
Delhi- Rs60370
Kolkata- Rs60220
Mumbai- Rs60220
Pune- Rs60220
22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 5 September in metro cities
Bangalore- ₹55200
Chennai- ₹55450
Delhi- ₹55350
Kolkata- ₹55200
Mumbai- ₹55200
Pune- ₹55200
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs737.28, Rs7372.80, and ₹73728, in that order.
5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)
Bangalore - Rs737.28
Chennai- Rs737.28
Delhi- Rs737.28
Kolkata- Rs737.28
Mumbai- Rs737.28
Pune- Rs737.28
5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)
Bangalore - ₹7372.80
Chennai- ₹7372.80
Delhi- ₹7372.80
Kolkata- ₹7372.80
Mumbai- ₹7372.80
Pune- ₹7372.80
5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)
Bangalore - ₹73728
Chennai- ₹73728
Delhi- ₹73728
Kolkata- ₹73728
Mumbai- ₹73728
Pune- ₹73728
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.