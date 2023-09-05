Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to factors like global demand, currency values, and interest rates

Gold price today opened slightly lower than Monday at ₹ 59,347per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,384, and a low of ₹59,336. Around 9.10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05% per cent lower at ₹59364 per 10 grams.

Gold price on Tuesday, September 5, stood at ₹55350 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹60370 per 10 grams for 24-carat

Gold rates in India on 5 September 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on 5 September in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60220

Chennai- Rs60490

Delhi- Rs60370

Kolkata- Rs60220

Mumbai- Rs60220

Pune- Rs60220

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on 5 September in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹55200

Chennai- ₹55450

Delhi- ₹55350

Kolkata- ₹55200

Mumbai- ₹55200

Pune- ₹55200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Siver rates in India on 5 September Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs737.28, Rs7372.80, and ₹73728, in that order.

5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs737.28

Chennai- Rs737.28

Delhi- Rs737.28

Kolkata- Rs737.28

Mumbai- Rs737.28

Pune- Rs737.28

5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - ₹7372.80

Chennai- ₹7372.80

Delhi- ₹7372.80

Kolkata- ₹7372.80

Mumbai- ₹7372.80

Pune- ₹7372.80

5 September latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹73728

Chennai- ₹73728

Delhi- ₹73728

Kolkata- ₹73728

Mumbai- ₹73728

Pune- ₹73728

