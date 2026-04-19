Gold, silver prices today, April 19: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rate on Akshay Tritiya in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold prices in India’s retail market stayed largely unchanged on Sunday, April 19, with only slight movement in 24-carat and 22-carat rates. The day coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, traditionally considered auspicious for purchasing gold and silver, meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).
Based on the previous closing levels, gold continues to trade above ₹1.5 lakh.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹154,900 per 10 grams at 6.15 am on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at ₹141,992 per 10 grams in the retail market. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹259,210 per 1 kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
Retail buyers should keep in mind that jewellers often include making charges, taxes, and GST, which can raise the final cost of gold.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹155,780/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,800/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹275,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Delhi — ₹155,930/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Delhi — ₹142,920/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Delhi— ₹275,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹155,830/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹142,850/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad— ₹275,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹155,780/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹142,800/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru— ₹275,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹155,780/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,800/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹275,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,780/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,800/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹280,000/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹156,660/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹143,600/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹280,000/1 kg.
Akshaya Tritiya is widely associated with purchasing gold, silver, and other valuables, as it is believed to bring lasting and growing wealth. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19 and ends at 7:27 am on April 20.
The auspicious timings for prayers and purchases vary slightly across cities:
Delhi/NCR: 10:49 am – 12:20 pm
Mumbai: 10:49 am – 12:38 pm
Pune: 10:49 am – 12:34 pm
Ahmedabad: 10:49 am – 12:39 pm
Jaipur: 10:49 am – 12:26 pm
Chandigarh: 10:49 am – 12:22 pm
Kolkata: 10:49 am – 11:36 am
Chennai: 10:49 am – 12:08 pm
Bengaluru: 10:49 am – 12:19 pm
Hyderabad: 10:49 am – 12:15 pm
Many people also consider it an auspicious occasion to start new ventures, including launching businesses, making investments, or buying property.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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