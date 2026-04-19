Gold, silver prices today, April 19: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rate on Akshay Tritiya in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold prices in India remained stable on April 19, with 24-carat gold at 154,900 per 10 grams. Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for gold purchases.

Mausam Jha
Updated19 Apr 2026, 07:35 AM IST
A sales woman picks up a gold braclet from a display in a jewellery shop in Taipei. AFP PHOTO/PATRICK LIN
A sales woman picks up a gold braclet from a display in a jewellery shop in Taipei. AFP PHOTO/PATRICK LIN

Gold prices in India’s retail market stayed largely unchanged on Sunday, April 19, with only slight movement in 24-carat and 22-carat rates. The day coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, traditionally considered auspicious for purchasing gold and silver, meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

Based on the previous closing levels, gold continues to trade above 1.5 lakh.

Gold prices today

The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at 154,900 per 10 grams at 6.15 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at 141,992 per 10 grams in the retail market. Silver 999 Fine was priced at 259,210 per 1 kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

Gold24K · per 10g
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Silverper Kg
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Also Read | Gold rates volatile on MCX amid focus on US-Iran peace talks

Retail buyers should keep in mind that jewellers often include making charges, taxes, and GST, which can raise the final cost of gold.

Akshay Tritiya 2026: Check latest gold prices across major Indian cities as of April 19:

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 155,780/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 142,800/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 275,000/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Delhi — 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Delhi — 155,930/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Delhi — 142,920/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Delhi— 275,000/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad— 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 155,830/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— 142,850/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad— 275,000/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Bengaluru— 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 155,780/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru— 142,800/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru— 275,000/1 kg.

Also Read | Akshay Tritiya: Are you being fooled? 31% Indians feel cheated buying silver

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 155,780/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 142,800/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 275,000/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 155,780/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 142,800/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 280,000/1 kg.

Gold Prices in Chennai — 19 April

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 156,660/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 143,600/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 280,000/1 kg.

Akshay Tritiya today: Check shubh muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is widely associated with purchasing gold, silver, and other valuables, as it is believed to bring lasting and growing wealth. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 am on April 19 and ends at 7:27 am on April 20.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2026: After 63% rally, can gold prices reach ₹2,00,000 next yr

The auspicious timings for prayers and purchases vary slightly across cities:

Delhi/NCR: 10:49 am – 12:20 pm

Mumbai: 10:49 am – 12:38 pm

Pune: 10:49 am – 12:34 pm

Ahmedabad: 10:49 am – 12:39 pm

Jaipur: 10:49 am – 12:26 pm

Chandigarh: 10:49 am – 12:22 pm

Kolkata: 10:49 am – 11:36 am

Chennai: 10:49 am – 12:08 pm

Bengaluru: 10:49 am – 12:19 pm

Hyderabad: 10:49 am – 12:15 pm

Many people also consider it an auspicious occasion to start new ventures, including launching businesses, making investments, or buying property.

Key Takeaways
  • Akshay Tritiya is a highly auspicious day for purchasing gold and silver in India.
  • Gold prices remain stable, with 24K gold priced around ₹155,780 per 10 grams in major cities.
  • Retail buyers should consider additional costs such as making charges, taxes, and GST when purchasing gold.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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