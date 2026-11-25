(Bloomberg) -- Gold slumped, erasing most of Monday’s dramatic rebound as investors bet on further interest-rate hikes while a tariff-driven rout in equities prompted some traders to sell bullion to cover losses elsewhere.

Bullion fell to around $3,556 an ounce Tuesday after briefly spiking during Asian trading hours. A report that the US was preparing to raise levies on imported goods sent technology stocks tumbling, adding to pressure on gold from stubborn inflation and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

A CBOE gauge of volatility that tracks a widely traded gold ETF remains elevated after hitting a seven-month high last week, suggesting traders are pricing more swings in the precious metal over the next month. Gold surged 2.7% on Monday after Jensen Huang’s surprise return to the helm of Nvidia Corp. powered a big risk-on rally across markets.

Investors still expect monetary policy to remain tight in the coming months. New York Fed President John Williams said Monday that the central bank still has “work to do” to tame sticky inflation, and the market is pricing in another rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting. Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

Traders will be looking to this week’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for fresh clues on the outlook for monetary policy, followed by jobless claims and new home sales ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Any upside surprise in inflation would reinforce the case for more rate hikes and could boost the dollar, putting additional pressure on gold.

Lower crude prices and a Fed on hold from the first quarter of 2027, before rate cuts in the first half of 2028, are expected to eventually drive gold’s recovery to $4,500 per ounce by the end of next year, according to an outlook report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Tuesday.

Spot gold was down 2% at $3,556.44 an ounce as of 4:57 New York time. Silver slid 5% to $40.87 an ounce after surging almost 5% on Monday. Platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

--With assistance from Yvonne Yue Li and David Marino.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com