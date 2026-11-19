(Bloomberg) -- Gold tumbled over 3% to the lowest in over a year after Federal Reserve officials made the case for more interest-rate hikes to tackle stubborn inflation.

Bullion fell as much as 3.1% on a third day of declines after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said inflation remains headed in the wrong direction, urging the central bank to consider a larger, half-percentage-point rate hike at its December meeting.

“We have to be a little more aggressive in our rate hikes to try to get inflation down,” Waller said Wednesday on CNBC.

Since the Fed’s November meeting where interest rates were left unchanged, officials have signaled broad agreement over additional hikes, but offered differing views on the appropriate pace.

Still, higher rates are typically a headwind for non-yielding bullion. A gauge of the US dollar also rose, making bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

The precious metal has fallen around 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fueled inflation and pushed central banks to tighten monetary policy. The market is pricing in three quarter-point increases by June.

“It is a tough environment for gold, particularly with buying interest still subdued,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. He said the market would stay cautious in the absence of any catalyst for a reversal.

For the next clues on the Fed’s rate path, investors will be focused on minutes from the central bank’s October meeting due for release later Wednesday. In remarks earlier this week, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh steered clear of offering any direct comment on monetary policy, in line with his stated preference not to provide near-term guidance on rates.

Spot gold fell 2.9% to $3,737.79 an ounce at 1:03 p.m. in New York. Silver dropped 4.9% to $45.10 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also declined.

--With assistance from Carlos Caminada and John Deane.

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