Gold Steadies as Traders Weigh Prospects for Iran War Ceasefire

Gold steadied after three days of gains, with US President Donald Trump saying he is “optimistic” about a deal with Iran despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Bloomberg
Published10 Apr 2026, 05:27 AM IST
Gold Steadies as Traders Weigh Prospects for Iran War Ceasefire
Gold Steadies as Traders Weigh Prospects for Iran War Ceasefire

Gold steadied after three days of gains, with US President Donald Trump saying he is “optimistic” about a deal with Iran despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Bullion was near $4,765 an ounce in early trading, having risen 2.5% over the previous three sessions. With key issues around the war in Iran unresolved, attention is turning to talks scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad, where a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is due to meet Iranian officials. Trump also threatened Tehran over charging fees in Hormuz as Israeli strikes in Lebanon jeopardized a fragile ceasefire.

Oil rose for a second day but is on track for its biggest weekly loss since June, while stocks gained on Thursday and a gauge of the dollar fell, supporting gold that’s priced in the US currency. Since the war began, however, bullion has fallen nearly 10% as its haven appeal has been weakened by some investors’ need to cover losses elsewhere.

The six-week war has also raised inflationary risks, making it more likely that central banks will delay cutting interest rates or even hike them. This is a headwind for non-yielding gold, which benefits when borrowing costs are lower.

US consumer spending barely rose in February against a backdrop of persistent inflation even before the war began, a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday. A more updated picture of inflation is due later Friday with the March consumer price index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,766.17 an ounce at 6:21 a.m. Singapore time. Silver was steady at $75.35, with platinum and palladium also flat. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended the previous session down 0.2%.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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